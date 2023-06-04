(KTXL) — This will be the first time in several years that California will enter summer with the majority of its reservoirs at or over 90 percent of total capacity, according to data from the California Department of Water Resources.

As of Saturday, Shasta, Oroville, Folsom, New Bullards Bar, San Luis, Castaic and Cachuma reservoirs are over 90 percent of their total capacity and in the case of Shasta and Oroville are less than 5 percent away from being full.

Each of these reservoirs is all well over their historic averages for this time point-in-time of the year.

Lake Oroville, which is the second largest reservoir in the state, has a current depth of 895 feet and is storing about 3.47 million acre-feet of water.

The main spillway at Oroville Dam has been releasing water since early March and reached a peak release amount of 35,000 cubic feet of water per second (CFS) on March 17.

Currently, the dam is releasing 4,000 CFS per second as dam operators work to maintain lake levels as the historic snowpack in the Sierra begins to melt and enter California’s waterways.

In the Sacramento region, Folsom Lake is seeing its highest water levels going into June 1 since the 2018-2019 water year.

From the Winter of 2019 to Winter of 2022, Folsom Lake has seen the lake volume rise above 850,000 acre-feet of water going into June 1.

The worst water year was 2020-2021 when the lake held a maximum of around 350,000 acre feet of water.

As of Sunday, Folsom Lake is holding more than 907,000 acre-feet of water, and with a deep snowpack still needing to melt in the Sierra, it could remain near full throughout the summer.