(FOX40.COM) — This Saturday, California’s state parks and state beaches will be offering free or discounted admission for veterans, active duty and reserve military personnel in honor of Veterans Day.

“State Parks recognizes the many sacrifices members of our nation’s military and their families have made and continue to make in the service of their country,” said California State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “It is appropriate to invite all military veterans, reservists, and active-duty personnel to visit state parks for free and connect with nature.”

More than 144 locations across the state will be free to explore for former and current military members and their families.

Among the numerous locations, there are 19 State Park-operated locations in the Sacramento and Tahoe area that will be offering free or discounted admission.

•Auburn State Recreation Area

• California State Recreation Museum

• Calaveras Big Trees State Park

• Donner Memorial State Park

• Ed Z’Berg Sugar Pine Point State Park

• Emerald Bay State Park

• Empire Mine State Historic Park

• Folsom Lake State Recreation Area

• Folsom Powerhouse State Historic Park

• Indian Grinding Stone State Historic Park

• Kings Beach State Recreation Area

• Leland Stand Mansion State Historic Park

• Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park

• Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park

• South Yuba River State Park

• State Indian Museum State Historic Park

• Sutter’s Fort State Park

• Tahoe State Recreation Area

The nine National Park locations in California, along with other California NPS sites, will also be offering free admission to everyone on Veterans Day and will be the last free admission day of the year.

Some state and national park locations that honor historic military sites in Northern California include:

• Angel Island State Park

• Sutter’s Fore State Historic Park

• Fort Point National Historic Site

• Presidio of San Francisco

• Rosie the Riveter WWII Home Front National Historical Park

• Marin Headlands, Golden Gate National Recreation Area of California