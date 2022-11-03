(Stacker) – If you drink beer – any beer – you’ve likely heard of the craft beer revolution, and you likely fall into one of two camps: IPA warrior or lager loyalist. The great thing about a beer-related revolution is that there is no wrong side. Whatever your preference, cheers to you.

The burgeoning brewery business is indeed a revolution by many counts. According to the Brewers Association, the number of breweries in the United States grew 390% from 2010 to 2020—all while beer consumption, on average, was declining.

Like all revolutions, this, too, began as a desire for change—as an overthrow of the old and the monopolistic. In 2010, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors (formerly MillerCoors), two of the largest beer companies in the world, comprised roughly 77% of total beer sales in the U.S. In 2020, that share was 60%, with smaller brewers claiming a larger share toward the end of the decade.

With a taste of the innovations and variety coming out of craft breweries, consumers are demanding a higher quality product, and are willing to pay more for it. Over the last decade, beer prices have increased by 33%.

If you’ve ever been curious about which beers are most popular in your home state, we have the answer. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated beer in California using ratings from BeerAdvocate. A maximum of 5 beers per brewery were included.

#30. Reaction State

– Rating: 4.52 (212 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 11.80%

– Brewery: Bottle Logic Brewing

#29. Saison Bernice

– Rating: 4.5 (1,066 ratings)

– Type: Saison

– ABV: 6.50%

– Brewery: Sante Adairius Rustic Ales

#28. Speedway Stout – Vietnamese Coffee

– Rating: 4.5 (2,002 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 12.00%

– Brewery: AleSmith Brewing Company

#27. Foggier Window

– Rating: 4.52 (307 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 8.10%

– Brewery: Monkish Brewing Co.

#26. Ground State

– Rating: 4.51 (671 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 13.40%

– Brewery: Bottle Logic Brewing

#25. Modem Tones – Bourbon Barrel-Aged – Vanilla

– Rating: 4.55 (137 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 14.40%

– Brewery: Modern Times Beer

#24. Grey Monday

– Rating: 4.51 (1,924 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 19.90%

– Brewery: The Bruery

#23. §ucaba

– Rating: 4.51 (5,505 ratings)

– Type: English Barleywine

– ABV: 12.50%

– Brewery: Firestone Walker Brewing Co.

#22. Great

– Rating: 4.52 (766 ratings)

– Type: American Barleywine

– ABV: 14.00%

– Brewery: Alpine Beer Company

#21. Speedway Stout – Bourbon Barrel-Aged

– Rating: 4.52 (2,342 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 13.30%

– Brewery: AleSmith Brewing Company

#20. Parabajava

– Rating: 4.53 (926 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 14.00%

– Brewery: Firestone Walker Brewing Co.

#19. Adios Ghost

– Rating: 4.66 (48 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 10.20%

– Brewery: Monkish Brewing Co.

#18. Fundamental Forces

– Rating: 4.55 (284 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 16.20%

– Brewery: Bottle Logic Brewing

#17. Chocolate Rain

– Rating: 4.53 (2,868 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 19.60%

– Brewery: The Bruery

#16. Black Tuesday

– Rating: 4.54 (4,188 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 19.50%

– Brewery: The Bruery

#15. Keene Idea

– Rating: 4.56 (538 ratings)

– Type: Imperial IPA

– ABV: 8.88%

– Brewery: Alpine Beer Company

#14. Beatification

– Rating: 4.55 (2,889 ratings)

– Type: Wild Ale

– ABV: 6.00%

– Brewery: Russian River Brewing Company

#13. Supplication

– Rating: 4.55 (6,695 ratings)

– Type: Wild Ale

– ABV: 7.75%

– Brewery: Russian River Brewing Company

#12. Black Tuesday – Reserve

– Rating: 4.57 (339 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 20.50%

– Brewery: The Bruery

#11. West Ashley

– Rating: 4.56 (1,203 ratings)

– Type: Saison

– ABV: 7.30%

– Brewery: Sante Adairius Rustic Ales

#10. Citra

– Rating: 4.56 (1,882 ratings)

– Type: Imperial IPA

– ABV: 8.00%

– Brewery: Kern River Brewing Company

#9. Cable Car Kriek

– Rating: 4.61 (185 ratings)

– Type: Wild Ale

– ABV: 7.00%

– Brewery: The Lost Abbey

#8. Cable Car

– Rating: 4.58 (1,153 ratings)

– Type: Wild Ale

– ABV: 7.00%

– Brewery: The Lost Abbey

#7. Parabola

– Rating: 4.61 (7,187 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 13.00%

– Brewery: Firestone Walker Brewing Co.

#6. Duck Duck Gooze

– Rating: 4.62 (1,977 ratings)

– Type: Gueuze

– ABV: 7.00%

– Brewery: The Lost Abbey

#5. Pliny The Elder

– Rating: 4.64 (15,585 ratings)

– Type: Imperial IPA

– ABV: 8.00%

– Brewery: Russian River Brewing Company

#4. Speedway Stout – Vietnamese Coffee – Bourbon-Barrel Aged

– Rating: 4.65 (994 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 14.20%

– Brewery: AleSmith Brewing Company

#3. Westly

– Rating: 4.66 (435 ratings)

– Type: Saison

– ABV: 8.50%

– Brewery: Sante Adairius Rustic Ales

#2. Fundamental Observation

– Rating: 4.68 (1,530 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 13.00%

– Brewery: Bottle Logic Brewing

#1. Pliny The Younger

– Rating: 4.69 (3,512 ratings)

– Type: Imperial IPA

– ABV: 10.25%

– Brewery: Russian River Brewing Company

