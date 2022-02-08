Calls for surveillance cameras on Bay Area freeways continue after another fatal shooting

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – Another fatal shooting on an Oakland highway over the weekend claimed the life of local basketball star and Cal Athletics Hall of Famer, Gene Ransom.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department is once again asking for video surveillance to avoid another senseless murder.

Friday’s shooting on Interstate 880 claimed the life of Ransom just a few months after young Jasper Wu was shot and killed on the same highway.

Alameda County Sheriff, Greg Ahern says the motive is hard to determine in these cases, but his office is seeing a high number of dangerous and illegal guns on the streets.

“When they are in possession of these firearms and they are on the freeways, a lot of them are shooting their weapons,” Sheriff Ahern said.

One of Sheriff Ahern’s own recruits fell victim to a highway shooting.

28-year-old David Nguyen was shot and killed last month while driving home on Interstate 580 near the Bay Bridge Toll Plaza.

Ahern says the murders won’t stop unless the California Highway Patrol installs cameras in Alameda County, the same way they have in other parts of the Bay Area.

“Contra Costa County has increased that they have, but when we see it in our area we think we should have cameras to help apprehend the people responsible for doing these senseless acts of violence,” Sheriff Ahern said.

CHP was able to arrest 25-year-old Juan Angel Garcia of San Francisco in connection with Ransom’s murder within 24 hours.

The motive of the shooting is still under investigation.

Sheriff Ahern says you can speculate between road rage and gang initiation but that when it comes to prevention, surveillance footage from above traffic is a sure thing.

“Recommend that that area have cameras installed as quickly as possible and that comes from the state. We just want the state to hear us make that request,” Sheriff Ahern said.

KRON4 reached out to California Highway Patrol to find out if there are plans to install cameras on Alameda County’s Highways, but they were unavailable for an interview.