There’s nothing most entrepreneurs want more than to grow their businesses, but how do you do that when you can’t get the seed money to sprout the next part of your dream?

The California Office of the Small Business Advocate says now is the time for the California Dream Fund Program.

Tara Lynn Gray, the director of CalOSBA, joined Sonseeahray to share more about how you can get in on a one-time pot of $35 million.