SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A new report breaks down how effective a new federal law has been in cutting back on spam calls.

According to CALPIRG, a consumer watchdog group, there have been fewer spam calls than a year ago. But cracking down on the problem appears to have led to another, more spam texts than before.

“You’re busy doing work and you get an annoying call, you don’t know if it’s something important or it’s not,” Hamed Ansary said.

When it comes to spam calls, there’s one experience that unites everybody.

“It’s rare if I answer, but when I do I mute it and nobody talks I’m like ‘OK, it’s a spam call,’” Brisa Ramirez said.

From car warranties to student loans to financial threats, a year ago there were 2.1 billion of those calls going out per month nationwide. That number has dropped 47%, according to a new report from CALPIRG.

“The good news is the number of voice providers that have installed the preferred robocalls call blocking technology has nearly quadrupled in the last year,” said CALPIRG Consumer Advocate Sander Kushen.

There may be a warning label on calls from your provider.

“Now, Apple they got where they tell you it’s spam likely,” Justin Walker said.

But there is some bad news, only about 30% of companies have fully implemented the safeguards required by a federal law that went into effect last year. The Federal Communications Commission and California Attorney General Rob Bonta are looking to crack down on non-compliant companies.

“We’re going to keep taking action here because every day a company waits to implement robocalls call and robocalls text safeguards another Californian is taken advantage of,” Bonta said.

Regulators have issued 18 cease and desist letters to violators, four of which went to companies operating in California, but scammers are constantly evolving. It appears a loophole has led to spam texts.

“Mine are about homes, get loans, I’m like what? Didn’t apply for that, I’m not clicking no link,” Ramirez said.

CALPIRG is calling on more FCC enforcement and new regulations specifically targeting robo texts.

“Robo texts have skyrocketed from 1 billion to 12 billion a month, that is again astronomical,” Kushen said