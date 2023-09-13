(FOX40.COM) — Two California agencies are joining forces to launch a public awareness campaign that hopes to create a safer environment for everyone who uses the state’s roadways.

“Safety is Sharing. Safety is Caring,” aims to improve the safety of people who use California roads to bike and walk with the overarching goal of reducing injuries and fatal crashes, according to a statement from both Caltrans and the California Office of Traffic Safety.

•Video Above: Caltrans deploys full-color highway signs in the Sacramento area

The campaign hopes to remind all road users that safety is a shared responsibility and focus on education, awareness, and collaborative efforts.

Barbara Rooney, director of Cal OTS, said on Tuesday, “The ‘Safety is Sharing. Safety is Caring.’ campaign underscores our commitment to creating a culture of shared responsibility on California’s roadways.”

“We are excited to partner with our fellow traffic safety advocates in this critical effort to reduce injuries and deaths,” Rooney added.

Caltrans Director Tony Taveras echoed Rooney’s sentiment, saying, “Campaigns like ‘Safety is Sharing. Safety is Caring.’ are an integral part of how we can reach our goal to make our roads better and safer so that by 2050, not a single life is lost on our transportation system – not a motorist, biker, bus rider, or pedestrian.”

According to data from the Governors Highway Safety Association, 7,508 pedestrians were killed in traffic crashes in the U.S. in 2022, the highest number since 1981. Further analysis revealed that pedestrian and bicycle deaths account for nearly 29% of all traffic deaths in California.

California Highway Patrol Commissioner Sean Duryee said, “Regardless of whether you are a pedestrian, operating a vehicle, or riding a bicycle, we all have responsibilities. By staying alert, adhering to traffic safety laws, and working together, we can help save lives.”