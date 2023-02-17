(KTXL) — Caltrans District 3 said it will be holding a free Dump Day in Butte County on Saturday.

Non-hazardous household waste can be given to staff at the Chico Maintenance Station, 2535 Notre Dame Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 3 pm. or until capacity is reached.

Residents can also drop off up to four tires, with the wheels removed, per vehicle. Caltrans will also be accepting mattresses and household appliances, with some limitations:

•Mattresses: box springs, and futon mattresses – detached from frame or base (up to 4 each) per vehicle

• Household Appliances – excluding refrigerators, freezers, or any appliances containing compressed gas

Those items will be accepted on a limited basis.

Items not allowed

•Hazardous Materials (batteries, paints, oils, chemicals, pesticides, smoke detectors, fluorescent lights, etc.)

• E-Waste or Universal Waste (televisions, video equipment, computer monitors, electronic devices of any kind)

• Concrete, dirt, rocks, brick, asphalt, or sand

• Treated Wood Waste

• Asbestos of any type

• Compressed gas

Dump Days are held to help keep California’s highways free of trash.