Caltrans offering permits for businesses located on state highways to operate amid pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Restaurants, retailers and other businesses may be able to get to work again via permits from the California Department of Transportation.

Caltrans will offer temporary state highway right of way (ROW) permits so that businesses located along state highways can expand onto sidewalks and parking areas amid COVID-19.

“These encroachment permits will allow many establishments to expand or reopen their operations while adhering to physical distancing and other safety guidelines,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin in a press release.

On a case-by-case basis, Caltrans will “grant the permits to cities and counties allowing businesses to operate outdoors on state highway ROWs that are wide enough to accommodate seating and other vending activities.”

Cities and counties can apply for a permit and access additional information by visiting the Commercial Activities on Caltrans Highway ROW page. Once a city or county has obtained a permit, business owners must work with their city or county to operate in the approved area.