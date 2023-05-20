(KTXL) — Since May 1, the Sacramento area has seen temperatures rise from the upper 50s into the mid 90s and giving the valley a taste of summer-like heat, but in the Sierra an unbelievable amount of snow still remains.

Caltrans District 10, which covers Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, Mariposa, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Tuolumne counties and oversees four Sierra snow passes, has been sharing images and videos of what conditions are still like on California’s mountain roads.

On May 4, District 10 shared a video of controlled blasts being used along State Route 4 near Ebbetts Pass to reduce the risk of avalanches as another snowfall made its way into the region.

One of District 10’s teams shared video on May 6 along SR-108 at Sonora Pass after an avalanche partially buried some of their heavy equipment and buried the roadway in 30 feet of snow in some areas.

Three days later, Caltrans announced SR-108/Sonora Pass would be reopened in some areas after crews cleared more than 13 miles of snow from the roadway.

The following day on May 10, video was shared again of snow blowers along Sonora Pass coming from Mono County working their way to the summit. Much of the pass still remains closed.

An important milestone of the snow year took place when the gate swung open on State Route 89 at Monitor Pass on May 12.

This now allowed travelers to access communities along state routes 4 and 108 from the east.

From May 16 to May 18, District 10 shared several videos of their snow clearing efforts along SR-4 at Ebbetts Pass to try and get parts of the road open to the public.

As of Friday, crews reached Kinney Reservoir on the eastbound side of the road and are past Lake Alpine on the westbound side. The pass still remains closed the east side of Lake Alpine to Wolf Creek.

Images from Caltrans show solid snowbanks of more than 10 feet high lining the roadway.