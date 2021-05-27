Caltrans to close northbound, southbound Highway 99 for several days

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Department of Transportation is scheduled to close northbound and southbound Highway 99 for several days in June.

The highway will be closed from 47th Avenue to the U.S. Highway 50 Connector from June 11-16.

Crews will be replacing the bridge deck on Highway 99 at 21st Avenue, according to Caltrans.

(Courtesy of Caltrans)

The closure is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. on June 11 and end at 4 a.m. on June 16.

The bridge deck was built in 1959, and the replacement is part of a $5.9 million project that includes replacing the sound walls and concrete median barrier, as well as installing brighter lighting, Caltrans stated.

Crews are also closing the mainline westbound Business 80/Capital City Freeway to southbound Highway 99, Caltrans added. The westbound and eastbound Highway 50 connector ramps to southbound Highway 99 will also be closed.

The SAC 99 21st Avenue project is expected to be finished by fall 2021.

Caltrans advises using Interstate 5 to avoiding Highway 99 during the June 11-16 closure.