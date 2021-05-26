CalVet event to celebrate AAPI military members, veterans

The California Department of Veterans Affairs’ Minority and Underrepresented Veterans Division will be hosting an informational webinar to commemorate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

The informational webinar will recognize and celebrate all AAPI veterans and their contributions to our U.S. armed forces.

The event will also highlight what it was like to live and fight for equality in the military and future policy perspectives to support AAPI community members in the military today.

Xóchitl Rodriguez Murillo of CalVet joined Sonseeahray to preview the event. She is the agency’s deputy secretary of the Minority and Underrepresented Veterans Division, as well as an acting member in the Women Veterans Division.

The event will be Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

To register, click or tap here. The event is open to the public, veterans and friends of the veteran community.

For more information or questions, contact minorityveterans@calvet.ca.gov or 916-651-3054