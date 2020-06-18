Camp Fire survivors react to PG&E’s guilty plea in wildfire lawsuit

PARADISE, Calif. (KTXL) – Camp Fire survivor Pat Butler watched Paradise burn from her backyard in Yankee Hill.

The home she built herself had still been standing then, but not for long.

“It started spreading big time and I stayed up here for 10 hours and I watched it until it got to me on the other side of the hill,” Butler told FOX40.

She now lives in a trailer next to the rubble of all that was before the Camp Fire tore through her Butte County community.

“My friends were running for their lives. It was just so heartbreaking,” recalled Butler.

Among the more than 80 lives lost in the deadly fire were her good friends Richard Brown and David Young. Young was known in the area as Crystal Dave.

“I just loved them,” said Butler.

California utility company Pacific Gas and Electric pleaded guilty Tuesday to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter, formally admitting to unlawfully causing the fire that stole and destroyed so many lives.

Butler said she’s glad the company finally accepted blame.

“We all basically want this over with. It’s terrible, it just keeps hanging on, dragging on but we’re glad that they entered the plea, which is the truth,” said Butler.

But other survivors who lost friends, homes and years’ worth of memories told FOX40 the apology came a little too late.

“’I’m sorry’ doesn’t replace somebody’s husband, wife, brother, son, sister, child,” said Camp Fire survivor Teri Rubiolo. “It doesn’t replace everything that everybody lost and it’s never going to be replaced. Their compensation, they’re not going to come and give me back what I had.”

PG&E’s interim CEO Bill Smith responded to victims in a statement that reads in part:

The statements we heard in court today have affected me very deeply and personally. We heard from daughters, sons, brothers, sisters, caretakers and others who knew and loved those who died in the Camp Fire. I hear their pain and anguish, and acknowledge the lasting impact that the fire will have on so many people in the Butte County community and far beyond. We also heard profound disappointment and anger toward PG&E. On behalf of everyone at PG&E, I commit to doing better for our customers—to doing everything in our power to improve how we operate so that nothing like the Camp Fire ever happens again.

Butler said it must not happen again because for her and so many other survivors, what happened one and a half years ago could have and should have been prevented.

“If their maintenance had been up to date, we wouldn’t have had this fire,” said Butler. “They would be alive.”

PG&E told the court Tuesday it has since improved its inspection procedures and continues to upgrade its energy system.