(FOX40.COM) — Major League Baseball announced its Gold Glove winners on Sunday, and a few of the players honored have ties to the state of California.

The Gold Glove award is given to players from the National and American Leagues who have displayed exceptional fielding and defensive skills throughout the season. It is considered to be one of the highest honors in the MLB.

While Fernando Tatis Jr. and Ha-Seong Kim were the only members of a California-based team (San Diego Padres) to win the award, four players with ties to California came away with Gold Gloves of their own.

Mauricio Dubón (Houston Astros)

Capital Christian alumni Mauricio Dubón was awarded with a Gold Glove for his stellar defensive play as a member of the Houston Astros. Dubón, who plays multiple defensive positions, won the award under the “utility” position for the American League.

He moved to Sacramento at 15 and completed his junior and senior seasons at Capital Christian, which is based in Sacramento.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 19: Mauricio Dubón #14 of the Houston Astros takes batting practice before Game 4 of the Championship Series against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on October 19, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

According to Baseball Reference, Dubón is the first player from Capital Christian to make it to the major leagues. The award also made Dubón the first player from Honduras to win a Gold Glove.

Nico Hoerner (Chicago Cubs)

Oakland-born Nico Hoerner received his first Gold Glove as a member of the Chicago Cubs.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 09: Nico Hoerner #2 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after scoring in the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field on September 09, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Hoerner attended Head-Royce School, a private school in Oakland where he played varsity all four years. After high school, Hoerner attended Stanford University before becoming the 24th overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft.

According to MLB.com, he is the fifth Cubs second baseman to win a Gold Glove Award. The others are Darwin Barney (2012), Ryne Sandberg (1983-91), Glenn Beckert (1968) and Ken Hubbs (1962).

Steven Kwan (Cleveland Guardians)

Left-fielder Steven Kwan, who was born in Los Gatos, CA, has been a MLB player for two years and has now won two Gold Gloves.

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 16: Steven Kwan #38 of the Cleveland Guardians runs out an RBI single off Jose Leclerc #25 of the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Progressive Field on September 16, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

Los Gatos, which is located in Santa Clara County, is about half an hour away from Fremont, CA, where Kwan attended Washington High School.

Per MLB.com, Kwan led MLB left fielders in defensive runs saved (16) and outs above average (nine).

Matt Chapman (Toronto Blue Jays)

Matt Chapman, who now has four Gold Gloves to his name, made his MLB debut in 2017 as a member of the Oakland Athletics.

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 21: Matt Olson #28 and Matt Chapman #26 of the Oakland Athletics celebrate after Olson hit a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners in the bottom of the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum on September 21, 2021 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

He won three Gold Gloves with the A’s, so Californians know just how much of a defensive presence he can be.

Before he was manning the hot corner at an exceptional level, Chapman, who was born in Victorville, CA, a town in San Bernardino County, was playing baseball at El Toro High School in Lake Forest, CA, which is roughly a seven-hour drive from Sacramento. He then went on to play third baseman for California State University, Fullerton.