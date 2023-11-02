(FOX40.COM) — Christmas is a little over a month away, but that hasn’t stopped the city of Sacramento from getting into its annual Christmas spirit.

A Christmas tree, which stands over 60 feet, has officially been placed in front of California’s Capitol Building. The tree, which came from the Redding-based LaTour Demonstration State Forest, arrived in Sacramento on Halloween, according to CAL FIRE.

In a social media post, the fire agency said, “The 67-foot Red Fir now stands in front of the California State Capitol Building as the state Christmas tree.”

As the holiday gets closer, the tree will be littered with over 10,000 LED lights and about 200 handcrafted ornaments, which children and adults with developmental disabilities created.

Lisa Paisley, supervising groundskeeper for the California Department of General Services, said, “I’m hoping this tree brings joy, peace, and light to all the residents of California.”

“The smiles on adults and children’s faces when they see the tree lit up, it’s just wonderful to see that,” she continued.

Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to hold a tree-lighting ceremony later in the holiday season. For those who would like to see the tree in person, it will be on the west side of the Capitol Building until early January.