CapRadio reporter details Newsom wildfire investigation

(KTXL) — Nikki Laurenzo talks to Scott Rodd, with CapRadio, who reported that Gov. Gavin Newsom misrepresented wildfire prevention accomplishments.

“He has talked about this issue quite a bit,” Rodd said. “That made me think what work is actually being done on the ground.”

Newsom, in press conferences, since early 2020 claimed some projects were finished with 90,000 acres managed.

But CapRadio’s investigation released Wednesday showed the governor misled the public on that figure, with only 13% of those 90,000 acres actually managed.