Car plunges from cliff in Pacifica, killing driver

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are responding to a fatal collision after a car drove off a cliff along Highway 1 in Pacifica, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP San Francisco said a car went off the road, flew 100 feet into the air before landing on the beach.

Officials said the car landed on its wheels and they did not see anyone get out of the car once it landed.

Caltrans said one-lane traffic control is in place on Highway 1 near the Tom Lantos Tunnel.

As of 5:36 p.m., CHP San Francisco said there were continued delays south of the tunnel as emergency personnel continue work on recovering and removing the car from the beach. Officials said the estimated time of reopening is about 90-120 minutes.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed officials from the coroner’s office are at the scene.

HAPPENING NOW: A recovery is underway at Devils Slide, just north of Tom Lantos Tunnel. Witnesses say a vehicle went over the side of the cliff, and a vehicle and body have been located a few hundred feet down. pic.twitter.com/CQ5dFwKuMc — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) September 15, 2021

