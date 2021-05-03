Car wash chain to give free washes for Teacher Appreciation Day

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — All Quick Quack Car Wash locations in California will be offering free washes to educators and staff as part of Teacher Appreciation Day on Tuesday.

Those who qualify will have to show up between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. and show their school badge or ID.

“I can name all of my teachers from elementary, middle school, high school, and even college,” said Courtney Hardy-Wagner, Marketing Leader of Quick Quack Car Wash.” … this is one small way to let them know we are thinking about them and applauding all of the good work they are doing in the classroom.”

The company says the car wash they are offering is their Lucky Duck/Best Wash.

Quick Quack Car Wash locations in Arizona, Colorado, Texas and Utah will also be offering free washes as part of Teacher Appreciation Day.

Click or tap here to find a location.