Carmichael woman dies in fiery U-Haul crash on Highway 99 in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Carmichael woman was killed Sunday morning when the U-Haul she was in crashed in Fresno County and burst into flames.

Around 8 a.m., the California Highway Patrol says a U-Haul truck was headed north on Highway 99, just south of Manning Avenue, when the driver swerved off the road and hit a tree.

As a CHP officer got to the scene of the crash, flames started coming from the U-Haul with two people still trapped inside.

The CHP says a citizen helped the officer rescue the driver, but they could not pull the passenger out before flames fully engulfed the U-Haul.

The coroner’s office has identified the passenger as 39-year-old Summer Eitel, according to the CHP.

CHP officials say the driver was hospitalized with major injuries. The responding officer was treated for smoke inhalation.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the crash.