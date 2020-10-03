Castello di Amorosa winery suffers millions of dollars’ worth of losses in Glass Fire

CALISTOGA, Calif. (KTXL) — The owner and designer of a Napa County winery said it took 15 years to build but it only a matter of moments for the Glass Fire to cause millions of dollars in damage.

Close to $6,000,000 worth of wine was lost, according to the owner of Castello di Amorosa.

It remains largely intact but a farmhouse near the winery is what is causing the owner a huge heartache.

“Really devastating for me, I’ve pretty much designed the entire castle,” said owner Dario Sattui.

Sattui said he got a call from his neighbor early Monday morning that flames were headed toward the castle.

“My first impulse was to rescue all our farm animals. We have goats and sheep and pigs,” Sattui told FOX40.

By the time all his animals were safe, the farmhouse, along with the vintage bottles of wine, the administrative offices and the forged-in-fire light fixtures were all but gone.

“By the the firemen got all their hoses out and started putting water on the fire, it was too late,” Sattui said.

Sattui estimates the damage to the castle was at least $10,000,000.

“I’ve been in the wine business since I restarted V. Sattui for 45 years and I’ve never had a year so horrible,” Sattui said.

The castle is not only a part of Napa County’s history, it’s a part of Sattui.

“I put my heart and soul into this place,” Sattui said.

Every part of the castle is exactly how a 13th-century medieval castle was built.

Sattui said from earthquakes, wildfires and COVID-19 closures over the years, they’ve been through a lot.

“We sell to no stores, no restaurants, no distribution. So that when we’re closed or visitors aren’t’ coming, it kills our sales,” Sattui said.

But he and his staff said they will press on.

“So far, we’ve survived and we’ll survive this,” Sattui said.

He said any wine that tastes like smoke will be sold as vinegar or otherwise thrown out.

Sattui also plans on reopening and hopes to begin rebuilding by next week. It may take about three years to rebuild the farmhouse because he will need to source materials from Europe.