Caught on camera: Mom walking home with baby followed, robbed

(KTLA) – A mother was robbed just moments after returning to her Los Angeles home from a walk with her infant in a caught-on-camera incident over the weekend.

The incident occurred about 5:10 p.m. on Nov. 28 in the upscale Hancock Park neighborhood after the victim returned from the walk while pushing a stroller.

Video shared by the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday shows the woman entering her front driveway after a gate opens. Meanwhile, the video also shows two men getting out of a car that had just parked across the street from the home.

As the woman is walking up her front steps, the men walk past the front gate before turning and entering the driveway.

The men confront the woman and demand that she hand over her property, police said.

The woman hands one of them her diaper bags and bottle cooler, one of which is tossed between the men, the video shows. The men eventually run away back to the silver sedan, which has tinted windows, and drive away, police said.

The woman then gets the baby out of the stroller, looks back to the fleeing men and heads to the front door, the video shows.

The men did not get any valuables, but the woman feared for her and her child’s safety, police said. She sent a letter to her neighbors to make them aware of the incident, calling it “brazen” and “disconcerting.”

One of the suspects is described as being a Black man about 20 to 29 years old. He was wearing a light-colored mask, a black hoodie, red sweats with white writing or a logo and white shoes.

The other suspect is also described as being a Black man between 20 and 29 years old. He was wearing a black face mask, a gray hoodie, black sweats and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 213-922-8217.