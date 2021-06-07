CDPH airs video ads to address COVID-19 vaccine fertility concerns

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Department of Public Health will release two video advertisements to address those who may have fertility concerns after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Beginning Monday, one ad will air in English and one in Spanish.

The women in both ads express concern about the vaccine’s effects on their fertility, with their doctor reassuring them that there have been no reports of fertility loss from the vaccine trials or from people who have received the vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says at this time, there is no evidence that the COVID-19 vaccine causes fertility problems. Due to limited data, however, the CDC has set up a Vaccine Pregnancy Registry to gather more information from people who were inoculated while pregnant.

“The registry is collecting health information from people who received COVID-19 vaccination in the periconception period (within 30 days before last menstrual period) or during pregnancy. The information is critical to helping people and their healthcare providers make informed decisions about COVID-19 vaccination,” the CDC wrote.

The ads are part of the CDPH’s statewide vaccine awareness campaign, Let’s Get to ImmUnity, which launched in early March.

The two ads will air on both English-language and Spanish-language outlets across the state, including throughout the Sacramento, Bay Area and Southern California regions.