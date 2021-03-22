CDPH launches TV campaign to encourage Californians to get vaccinated

(KTXL) – The California Department of Public Health is launching a new television campaign to encourage people to get vaccinated.

The effort hopes to bring Californians together to battle the coronavirus by encouraging them to get vaccinated when they’re eligible.

The ads follow a radio campaign that started earlier in March, which put an emphasis on “unity” in the world “immunity” to get that team message across.

Even though Gov. Gavin Newsom has had success with intensified vaccine efforts in vulnerable communities, many are still wary of getting a dose.

CDPH is turning to different kinds of cheerleaders to motivate people to get inoculated.

“So part of this is a digital effort, which includes working with influencers. Some of them will be doctors and nurses, trusted voices in the medical community,” explained Sami Gallegos, press secretary for the CDPH COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force. “But another part, we’re going to be partnering with social media influencers, celebrities, to really make sure that our message is resonating with all Californians across the spectrum.”

The Vaccinate All 58 website is getting some new focus through the campaign with services outreach in at least eight languages.

As of Monday, 56,545 Californians have been killed by the disease and 14.8 million vaccines have been administered across the state.