CDPH releases new guidelines for sports, tentative date for some competitions to resume

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Department of Public Health released new COVID-19 guidance Monday for sports and released a tentative date for some competitions to resume in the state.

In Monday’s release, the CDPH says the new guidelines apply to practice and training for youth and recreational adult sports, including school and community-sponsored sports, as well as clubs and leagues.

The new guidelines limit outdoor sports activities to a single household for the large swath of California under stay-at-home orders.

Acting State Public Health Officer Dr. Erica Pan says they are encouraging “members of the same household to do physical activities together and outdoors until the current and alarming surge passes.”

Athletes in counties that are not under a regional stay-at-home order can keep practicing, however, that all depends on the tier they are under in the state’s reopening plan.

With input from the California Interscholastic Federation and the California Association of Recreation and Park Districts, the CDPH created a list of sports for each tier and labeled each sport based on its coronavirus transmission risk.

Widespread Tier (Purple) Substantial Tier (Red) Moderate Tier (Orange) Minimal Tier (Yellow) Outdoor low-contact sports

Archery

Badminton

Biking

Bocce

Corn hole

Cross country

Dance (no contact)

Disc golf

Golf

Ice and roller skating (no contact)

Lawn bowling

Martial arts (no contact)

Physical training programs (e.g., yoga, Zumba, Tai chi)

Pickleball (singles)

Rowing/crew (with 1 person)

Running

Shuffleboard

Skeet shooting

Skiing and snowboarding

Snowshoeing

Swimming and diving

Tennis

Track and field

Walking and hiking Outdoor moderate-contact sports

Baseball

Cheerleading

Dodgeball

Field hockey

Gymnastics

Kickball

Lacrosse (girls/women)

Pickleball (doubles)

Softball Outdoor high-contact sports

Basketball

Football

Ice hockey

Lacrosse (boys/men)

Rugby

Rowing/crew (with 2 or more people)

Soccer

Volleyball

Water polo



Indoor low-contact sports

Badminton

Curling

Dance (no contact)

Gymnastics

Ice skating (individual)

Physical training

Pickleball (singles)

Swimming and diving

Tennis

Track and field

Volleyball Indoor moderate-contact sports

Cheerleading

Dance (intermittent contact)

Dodgeball

Kickball

Pickleball (doubles)

Racquetball

Squash



Indoor high-contact sports

Basketball

Boxing

Ice hockey

Ice skating (pairs)

Martial arts

Roller derby

Soccer

Water polo

Wrestling Information from the California Department of Public Health

Within counties under the purple, or most restrictive, tier, practice and training for outdoor, low-contact sports like biking, track and field, and tennis can continue. On the other end of the spectrum, practice for indoor, high-contact sports like basketball, soccer and wrestling can resume only if athletes live in counties under the state’s yellow, or least restrictive, tier.

Indoor sports that have the lowest risk of transmitting the virus can resume practice once counties reach the state’s orange, or moderate, tier.

“Outdoor activities that allow for consistent wearing of face coverings and physical distancing are at lower risk than indoor activities that involve close contact between participants and high exertion that increases spread of exhaled particles,” the CDPH said in its release.

While practicing, players must wear face coverings at all times, “even with heavy exertion as tolerated,” and keep 6 feet of distance when possible, according to the CDPH.

Only youth sports can have spectators and they have to be limited to immediate members of the athletes’ households.

The CDPH also announced Monday that competition will not be allowed until Jan. 25, 2021, at the earliest. That date will be reassessed on Jan. 4 and officials say things could change “given the level of COVID-19 and ICU capacity in California.”

Once competitions are allow, the majority of them can only be between two teams, with a small number of exceptions. The CDPH also says they will be allowed only if both teams are in the same county or if both teams are in immediately bordering counties and the sport being played is allowed in both counties depending on the labels released Monday.