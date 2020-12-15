CDPH releases new guidelines for sports, tentative date for some competitions to resume

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Department of Public Health released new COVID-19 guidance Monday for sports and released a tentative date for some competitions to resume in the state.
In Monday’s release, the CDPH says the new guidelines apply to practice and training for youth and recreational adult sports, including school and community-sponsored sports, as well as clubs and leagues.
The new guidelines limit outdoor sports activities to a single household for the large swath of California under stay-at-home orders.
Acting State Public Health Officer Dr. Erica Pan says they are encouraging “members of the same household to do physical activities together and outdoors until the current and alarming surge passes.”
Athletes in counties that are not under a regional stay-at-home order can keep practicing, however, that all depends on the tier they are under in the state’s reopening plan.
With input from the California Interscholastic Federation and the California Association of Recreation and Park Districts, the CDPH created a list of sports for each tier and labeled each sport based on its coronavirus transmission risk.
|Widespread Tier (Purple)
|Substantial Tier (Red)
|Moderate Tier (Orange)
|Minimal Tier (Yellow)
|Outdoor low-contact sports
Archery
Badminton
Biking
Bocce
Corn hole
Cross country
Dance (no contact)
Disc golf
Golf
Ice and roller skating (no contact)
Lawn bowling
Martial arts (no contact)
Physical training programs (e.g., yoga, Zumba, Tai chi)
Pickleball (singles)
Rowing/crew (with 1 person)
Running
Shuffleboard
Skeet shooting
Skiing and snowboarding
Snowshoeing
Swimming and diving
Tennis
Track and field
Walking and hiking
|Outdoor moderate-contact sports
Baseball
Cheerleading
Dodgeball
Field hockey
Gymnastics
Kickball
Lacrosse (girls/women)
Pickleball (doubles)
Softball
|Outdoor high-contact sports
Basketball
Football
Ice hockey
Lacrosse (boys/men)
Rugby
Rowing/crew (with 2 or more people)
Soccer
Volleyball
Water polo
Indoor low-contact sports
Badminton
Curling
Dance (no contact)
Gymnastics
Ice skating (individual)
Physical training
Pickleball (singles)
Swimming and diving
Tennis
Track and field
Volleyball
|Indoor moderate-contact sports
Cheerleading
Dance (intermittent contact)
Dodgeball
Kickball
Pickleball (doubles)
Racquetball
Squash
Indoor high-contact sports
Basketball
Boxing
Ice hockey
Ice skating (pairs)
Martial arts
Roller derby
Soccer
Water polo
Wrestling
Within counties under the purple, or most restrictive, tier, practice and training for outdoor, low-contact sports like biking, track and field, and tennis can continue. On the other end of the spectrum, practice for indoor, high-contact sports like basketball, soccer and wrestling can resume only if athletes live in counties under the state’s yellow, or least restrictive, tier.
Indoor sports that have the lowest risk of transmitting the virus can resume practice once counties reach the state’s orange, or moderate, tier.
“Outdoor activities that allow for consistent wearing of face coverings and physical distancing are at lower risk than indoor activities that involve close contact between participants and high exertion that increases spread of exhaled particles,” the CDPH said in its release.
While practicing, players must wear face coverings at all times, “even with heavy exertion as tolerated,” and keep 6 feet of distance when possible, according to the CDPH.
Only youth sports can have spectators and they have to be limited to immediate members of the athletes’ households.
The CDPH also announced Monday that competition will not be allowed until Jan. 25, 2021, at the earliest. That date will be reassessed on Jan. 4 and officials say things could change “given the level of COVID-19 and ICU capacity in California.”
Once competitions are allow, the majority of them can only be between two teams, with a small number of exceptions. The CDPH also says they will be allowed only if both teams are in the same county or if both teams are in immediately bordering counties and the sport being played is allowed in both counties depending on the labels released Monday.