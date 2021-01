(KTXL) — The California Department of Public Health is in need of blood donations as the state struggles with a surge of COVID-19 cases.

The state agency tweeted that there’s an urgent need for all blood types.

Anyone who would like to donate needs an appointment. Click or tap here for more information.

