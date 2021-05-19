Center for Workers’ Rights gives California EDD progress report

For more than a year, Californians struggling because of the pandemic have had to count on a struggling state agency for help.

First, it was a massive backlog of unprocessed claims, then breaches and misplaced personal information, then raids on thieves stealing benefits in the millions and thieves working in partnership with state prisoners.

The latest problem for those still depending on pandemic-era unemployment payments from the state’s Economic Development Department is a texting scam, trying to get into recipients’ benefit accounts with Bank of America.

Daniela Urban, the executive director of the Center for Workers’ Rights, joined Sonseeahray to talk about how they’re keeping tabs on the EDD and the quality of help Californians are receiving.