(KTXL) — Sen. Alex Padilla and Rep. Raul Ruiz, of California, both introduced legislation that would establish a Cesar E. Chavez and the Farmworker Movement National Historical Park.

The legislation hopes to turn Forty Acres in Delano, California; the Santa Rita Center in Phoenix, Arizona; and McDonnell Hall in San Jose, California, into a National Historic Park — with written agreement from the owners.

“Our National Park System tells the story of our nation and preserves the people and movements that we value as Americans. Yet our park system does not yet adequately preserve the full culture and diverse legacy of all Americans,” Padilla said.

There is currently a Cesar Chavez National Monument in Keene, Calif., established in 2012 by President Barack Obama.

KEENE, CA – OCTOBER 08: U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during the announcement of the Cesar E. Chavez National Monument to honor the late Latino farm worker and labor and civil rights activist on October 8, 2012 in Keene Kern County, California. Chavez was the founder of the United Farm Workers union. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The national park proposal would include the monument and La Nuestra Señora Reina de la Paz, which served as Chavez’s residence and headquarters for the United Farm Workers of America.

“My legislation with Senator Padilla, the César E. Chávez and the Farmworker Movement National Historical Park Act, will help the National Park Service embrace their role as storytellers of our nation and reflect the diversity and richness of our people,” Ruiz said.

Paul F. Chavez, Cesar Chavez’s son, added that preserving the sites would also honor all the women and men who helped build the farmworkers movement.

The bill would also have a National Historical Trail Study conducted for the 1966 farmworkers’ march from Delano to Sacramento.