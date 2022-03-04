KINGVALE, Calif. (KTXL) — A March winter storm has brought much-needed snow to the Sierra and headaches for drivers.

But many drivers took a gamble on road conditions.

“I don’t recommend driving like this,” said Trevor Pagaduan. “I’ve seen a lot of just hydroplaning, slipping and sliding.

Spinouts on Interstate 80 forced crews to block the freeway until they could clean it up. Drivers in the area were forced to chain up or buy them on the spot.

Caltrans said chains are required for all vehicles — except those with 4-wheel drive and snow tires — driving on Highway 50 from east of Kyburs to Meyers. There are other areas where chains are required.

Interstate 80 from east of Baxter to Donner Lake Interchange

Interstate 80 over Donner Summit

Highway 50 over Echo Summit

The California Highway Patrol said chain controls are in effect at the following locations.

I-80 is R2 from Drum Forebay to Donner Lake Interchange in both directions

SR-89 North is R1 from Little Truckee to Sierraville

SR-89 South is R1 from Squaw Valley Road to Sugar Pine

SR-267 is R2 from Northstar to Kings Beach