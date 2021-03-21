Chico PD: Man arrested after fighting off officers, jumping from two-story balcony

CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is behind bars in Butte County after fighting off officers and jumping off a second-story balcony trying to escape Saturday night.

Chico police said two officers responded to complaints about a party at the La Vista Verde Apartments on Vista Verde Avenue at around 11 p.m.

When the officers arrived, they were met by “a large unruly crowd,” according to the release.

Chico police said they learned that 21-year-old Tony AlvaradoTafoya was carrying “a 9mm Glock style ‘ghost gun’ loaded with a high capacity magazine” and tried to detain him in the parking lot, according to the release.

Chico police said AlvaradoTafoya resisted and during the struggle, police said one officer’s leg was broken and an ankle dislocated.

Police said AlvaradoTafoya ran from the officers and was seen fleeing into a neighboring apartment.

Chico police said they followed AlvaradoTafoya into the apartment and while searching for him, they said they saw AlvaradoTafoya jump out of a second-story window trying to escape.

Officers said AlvaradoTafoya broke his foot in the fall and was arrested.

The injured Chico police officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Officials said AlvaradoTafoya was treated at Enloe Hospital and was medically cleared to be booked into Butte County Jail for multiple charges including resisting arrest and assembling a ghost gun.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.