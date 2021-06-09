Chico woman dies, driver arrested after SUV hits tree at bottom of embankment

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Chico woman died Tuesday morning when the SUV she was in hit a tree along Highway 70 in Plumas County as it fell down an embankment.

Around 8:40 a.m., the California Highway Patrol says 34-year-old Lacey Duval let 40-year-old Christopher Carlisle drive her 2009 Honda Pilot. According to the CHP, Carlisle had a suspended license and was allegedly intoxicated at the time.

Duval was in the front passenger seat as Carlisle sped west down Highway 70. They were just east of C-Road when the CHP says Carlisle took a left-hand curve too quickly.

According to the CHP, the SUV drove up onto the dirt shoulder before Carlisle tried to aggressively turn back onto the highway and skidded out of control into oncoming traffic.

The CHP says the Honda left the road and went airborne, hitting a large tree at the bottom of a steep embankment.

Duval died from her injuries.

Carlisle was arrested at the scene and was flown to Renown Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.

The CHP says it is still investigating the crash and has asked anyone with information to call them at 530-283-1100.