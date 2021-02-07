Children found safely after van stolen in San Francisco

1:33 a.m. Update: The missing children were located and have been reunited with their parents, SFPD confirmed early Sunday morning. The suspect is still at large. An earlier version of this story can be found below.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A minivan with two children inside was stolen Saturday night, authorities confirmed.

On February 6, 2021 at approximately 8:47 PM, the victim left his vehicle parked on the 2100 block of Jackson Street.

The victim left the engine running while he made a food delivery. The victims two children, a four year old girl and a two year old boy were in the vehicle.

Unknown suspect(s) stole the vehicle with the two children inside. The vehicle is a silver, Honda Odyssey with license plate 7FPK543. An Amber Alert is being issued. Anyone who sees the vehicle should call 911.

Thank you all for the kind words. This could not have been accomplished without you all spreading the word.



More importantly a huge shoutout to our officers and allied agencies working diligently tonight to make this amazing news possible. — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) February 7, 2021

AMBER ALERT – San Francisco, San Mateo, Alameda, Marin, and Santa Clara Counties

The abduction occurred at Jackson Street and Laguna Street, in the city of San Francisco@SFPD IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/zl6rUkbKdr — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) February 7, 2021

An investigation is underway.

All available #sfpd units are on this now. Investigations also activated. PIO will update media. Still a fluid on-going investigation. @SFPD https://t.co/1Hgqktpzg9 — R. Vaswani (@sfvas) February 7, 2021

No other details are available at this time.

