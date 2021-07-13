Children’s museum director under investigation after video shows him trying to meet minor

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police are investigating the director of education at a nonprofit museum in San Mateo after video surfaced showing him allegedly trying to meet up with a minor.

53-year-old Carl Oosterman was confronted on July 6 when he showed up at a grocery store in San Jose for the encounter, which was posted to social media by CC Unit, a California group that poses as minors to catch online predators.

The suspect, Carl Oosterman, has worked there with children​ at CuriOdyssey in San Mateo since the early 2000s.

In a full-length video recently posted online, Oosterman admits to wrongdoing when the California group, CC Unit, caught him while planning to meet up with a 14-year-old boy.

Instead of meeting the minor, he met a man who goes by “Ghost” with the CC Unit.

“The decoy told him that he was 14. He was fine with the age. He made sure the kid wasn’t a cop, and then he asked really graphic stuff and then he said he’s willing to meet him at a grocery store or some type of store and he was going to plan on picking the kid up, taking him back to his place to do some graphic stuff with himm and instead of running into the kid, he ran into me,” Ghost said.

Before the video was posted, Oosterman was listed as the director of education since 2004 at CuriOdyssey, a museum and zoo in San Mateo.

His information has since been taken down, and CuriOdyssey issued a statement on social media on Friday.

It says in part: “We have recently been made aware of a concern about one of our employees that was raised by someone not connected to our organization. This concern is regarding certain behavior of one of our employees at a local department store. We have placed the employee on administrative leave while we conduct an internal investigation.”

Apparently, Oosterman also led educational camping trips with children. Oosterman’s been highlighted on other websites like community resources for science, which works with elementary and middle school children.

In other videos and cases posted by the CC Unit, arrests have been made on the spot. However, Oosterman is seen walking away and then driving off at the end of the video.

San Jose police say they’re currently investigating this case with Carl Oosterman; however, they haven’t arrested him at this point.

The CC Unit hopes any potential victims come forward to the police.