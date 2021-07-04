CHP: 11-year-old boy kidnapped in Modesto, Amber Alert issued for multiple California counties

From left: Photo of 11-year-old Adler Lara, BMW 2006 330i with rear-end damage, 38-year-old Walter Lara. (Photos courtesy of California Highway Patrol.)

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The California Highway Patrol is searching for a 11-year-old boy who was abducted Saturday night in Modesto.

CHP officials have issued an Amber Alert for 11-year-old Adler Lara who was abducted at 9:05 p.m. by 38-year-old Walter Lara.

Adler Lara is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Walter Lara is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Walter Lara was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, shorts and shoes. CHP says he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Walter Lara was last seen driving a 2006 silver BMW 330i with California license plate no. 8PWD288. CHP says the vehicle has damage on its rear end.

The alert has been issued for the following California counties:

Fresno

Imperial

Kern

Kings

Los Angeles

Madera

Merced

Orange

Riverside

San Bernardino

San Diego

Stanislaus

Tulare

If Adler Lara or Walter Lara are seen, contact 911.