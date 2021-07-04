CHP: 11-year-old boy kidnapped in Modesto, Amber Alert issued for multiple California counties

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

From left: Photo of 11-year-old Adler Lara, BMW 2006 330i with rear-end damage, 38-year-old Walter Lara. (Photos courtesy of California Highway Patrol.)

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The California Highway Patrol is searching for a 11-year-old boy who was abducted Saturday night in Modesto.

CHP officials have issued an Amber Alert for 11-year-old Adler Lara who was abducted at 9:05 p.m. by 38-year-old Walter Lara.

Adler Lara is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Walter Lara is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Walter Lara was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, shorts and shoes. CHP says he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Walter Lara was last seen driving a 2006 silver BMW 330i with California license plate no. 8PWD288. CHP says the vehicle has damage on its rear end.

The alert has been issued for the following California counties:

  • Fresno
  • Imperial
  • Kern
  • Kings
  • Los Angeles
  • Madera
  • Merced
  • Orange
  • Riverside
  • San Bernardino
  • San Diego
  • Stanislaus
  • Tulare

If Adler Lara or Walter Lara are seen, contact 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News