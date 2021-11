SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California Highway Patrol officials reported over two dozen deaths and more than 900 DUI arrests during the Thanksgiving Maximum Enforcement Period.

The enforcement period began at 6 p.m. Wednesday and is scheduled to end at 11:59 p.m. Sunday night.

CHP officials said 31 people died in CHP-investigated crashes and officers made 948 DUI arrests.

