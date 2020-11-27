CHP: 4-year-old girl drowns at Point Reyes beach

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A 4-year-old girl was swept away by ocean waves in Point Reyes and drowned Thursday afternoon, according to The California Highway Patrol.

CHP said Marin County fire crews were alerted at 4 p.m. Thanksgiving Day that a father and his 4-year-old daughter were swept away by coastal waves at McClures Beach in Point Reyes.

Multiple agencies responded to help with the rescue and both father and daughter were pulled from the water, according to CHP

A CHP helicopter transported the girl to Children’s Hospital in Oakland and despite life-saving effort, the girl was declared dead.

Medical air services transported the father to Petaluma Valley Hospital and officials said he is expected to fully recover.

The National Parks Service is investigating the drowning, according to officials.