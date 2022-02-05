CHP: 5 killed in head-on vehicle crash near Fresno County lake

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Five people were killed in a head-on traffic collision near Millerton Lake on Saturday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

The crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. near Millerton Road and Marina Drive.

CHP officials say a Hyundai was driving southbound on Millerton Road and, for reasons unknown at this time, crossed over into the opposing lane, crashing head-on into a Honda traveling northbound.

CHP spokesman Mike Salas described the collision as “an absolute horrific, heartbreaking sequence of events.”

According to investigators, four men were in the Hyundai and three men were in the Honda when the collision occurred.

CHP officers say all four men in the Hyundai and one man inside the Honda were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the other two men in the Honda were transported to a local hospital with “very severe injuries.”

According to Salas, alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, but investigators are waiting to learn more from the coroner’s office.

This is an ongoing investigation.