CHP escorts traffic from Grapevine after snow storm closure

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KRON) — Interstate 5 in the Grapevine area was closed overnight on Monday during a cold winter storm that brought snow to Los Angeles.
Fog also added to the low visibility, according to Caltrans District 6.
California Highway Patrol began to reopen the roadway around 5 a.m. Tuesday and escorted traffic over I-5, southbound from Grapevine Road.
According to the National Weather Service, some light snow showers will continue to fall near the Grapevine through mid-morning.
Wind gusts of 45-50 mph will also cause a chill in the air on Tuesday.