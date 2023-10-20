(FOX40.COM) — A hiker stranded on Half Dome in Yosemite National on Thursday was rescued with the assistance of the California Highway Patrol Valley Division Air Operations H-20 team, according to the CHP.

According to the CHP, the rock climber had sustained major injuries and was in need of a rescue.

H-20 used their hoist to deploy two Yosemite Search and Rescue Helicopter Rescue Technicians onto the mountain to treat the climber and prepare them for an air lift.

  • CHP Valley Division Air Operations
  • CHP Valley Division Air Operations
  • CHP Valley Division Air Operations

The climber was then hoisted and transported to Awahnee Meadows on the valley floor where the patient was transferred to a waiting PHI Air Ambulance.

They were then transported to a trauma facility for further treatment.

H-20 is based at the Auburn Airport as part of the Valley Air Division and covers an area of 13,983 square miles where it conducts several mission types like aerial law enforcement; search and rescue; and emergency medical services.