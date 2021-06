SHASTA, Calif. (KTXL) — An injured hiker was rescued from the Bolam Glacier of Mt. Shasta on Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The hiker had fractured her leg fracture during a fall, CHP reported. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the rescue at an 11,800 elevation.

A helicopter hoisted the hiker and transported her to the Mercy Medical Center.