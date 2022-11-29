(KTXL) — Over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the California Highway Patrol held a “maximum enforcement period “across the state, which had extra officers on duty in an attempt to deter DUIs along with other traffic violations.

The enforcement period began on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 6:01 p.m. and continued until Sunday, Nov. 27, at 11:59 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

During that time period, CHP said that they arrested 1,016 people who were driving under the influence.

CHP also said that while 34 accidents occurred throughout the state, 41 people died in those accidents. Ten of the 41 people who died were not wearing seatbelts, nine were pedestrians, six were motorcyclists and one was a bicyclist.

According to the CHP, during the 2021 Thanksgiving maximum enforcement period 42 people were killed in accidents, including 16 pedestrians and one bicyclist. Officers also arrested 1,033 drivers who were under the influence.