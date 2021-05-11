CHP: Man arrested in Oakland for reckless driving of a Tesla while in back seat

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP arrested a man for reckless driving of a Tesla while being in the back seat headed toward Oakland from San Francisco on Interstate 80.

The CHP’s Golden Gate Division Communications Center received multiple 911 calls on Monday around 6:34 p.m. about a man seated in the back seat of a Tesla Model 3 with no one seated in the driver’s seat.

The vehicle was reported to be headed eastbound I-80 crossing the the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge toward Oakland.

An Oakland CHP motorcycle officer at the Bay Bridge Toll Plaza spotted the Tesla and confirmed the driver was in the back seat.

The officer says he saw the man move into the driver’s seat and pulled him over to the I-80 shoulder west of Powell Street.

The officer arrested 25-year-old Param Sharma on reckless driving charges.

Before the arrest, investigators say witnesses recorded someone who resembled Sharma driving a Tesla from the backseat.

Sharma was arrested and booked into Santa Rita Jail on two counts of reckless driving and disobeying a peace officer.

According to CHP, the Tesla was towed from the scene for evidence.

The incident remains under investigation.