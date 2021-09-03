CHP: Multiple people shot on SB-280 in Daly City

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – California Highway Patrol says multiple people were shot on southbound I-280 in Daly City early Friday.

According to CHP, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near Eastmoor Avenue.

CHP says multiple people were found inside an SUV and they were rushed to the hospital. At this time no deaths have been reported.

Right now there’s no official count of how many people were shot, but police said there were multiple victims.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Three to four lanes in the area were shut down for several hours but have since reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.