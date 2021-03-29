CHP officer hit by vehicle while trying to get man to stop walking on LA freeway

(KTLA) — A California Highway Patrol officer was trying to get a man to stop walking along a center divider on a Los Angeles freeway when a vehicle struck her Monday morning, authorities said.

The 30-year-old officer suffered major injuries after responding to the call about a man on the freeway around 7:15 a.m., according to the CHP. The man was reported to be walking on the westbound 10 Freeway, just east of the Crenshaw Boulevard exit, which borders South and Central L.A.

When the officer arrived, the CHP says she saw the 25-year-old man walking along the freeway’s center divider. So, she got out of her vehicle and told the man to stop.

But he ignored her commands and jumped over the center divider wall, running through the eastbound lanes as he fled from her, officials said.

She ran after the man to get him safely off the freeway, officials said. But before she could get to him, a vehicle hit her.

Officials said motorists who had witnessed the incident detained the man and he was later arrested. His identity has not been released.

Meanwhile, the officer was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for treatment. The CHP has not released further details about her condition nor the nature of her injuries.