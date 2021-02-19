CHP officer hit in gunfire exchange with suspect in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A California Highway Patrol officer was hit during a gunfire exchange with a suspect in Tulare County Friday morning, investigators say.

Investigators said the shooting occurred around 10:30 a.m when deputies were called to the area of Sierra Drive in Three Rivers after a man was seen driving down the road with a gun.

Deputies said they found the man driving westbound on Sierra Drive. A pursuit began and the suspect began shooting at officers through his car window, said Tulare County officials.

The suspect’s vehicle then crashed into an orchard near Road 196, just north of Highway 198.

Deputies said the suspect jumped out and ran off, exchanging gunfire with officers.

One CHP officer was shot in the shoulder. She was airlifted from the scene and is expected to be okay.

The suspect was also shot in the upper torso and taken to a local hospital.