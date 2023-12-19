(FOX40.COM) — Starting Friday, the California Highway Patrol will launch its annual Christmas Day Maximum Enforcement Period to keep naughty drivers off the road, according to the agency.

The statewide maximum enforcement period will begin at 6:01 p.m. on Friday and last through 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

During this multi-day heightened enforcement, all available officers will be deployed to crack down on speeding and impaired driving, but also to assist any motorists.

“Your loved ones are waiting for you at home—buckle up, drive responsibly, and have a plan that includes a safe, sober ride before you head out for the evening,” CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee wrote in a news release.

In 2022, nearly 30 people were killed by crashes during the Christmas Mass Enforcement Period within the jurisdiction of the CHP and almost half were not wearing their seat belts.

“The annual surge in holiday travel brings with it an increased risk of crashes and alcohol-related incidents on our roadways, the CHP wrote in a news release. “Poor choices behind the wheel such as speeding, driving under the influence (DUI), or distracted driving can have tragic results.”

Along with the more than two dozen deaths, around 640 people were arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol during the maximum enforcement period.

According to the CHP, that makes out to one DUI arrest almost every seven minutes across the holiday weekend.