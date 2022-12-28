(KTXL) — During the 2022 Christmas maximum enforcement period, the California Highway Patrol made hundreds more arrests than in 2021.

Over Christmas weekend, the California Highway Patrol held a maximum enforcement period, where extra officers were on duty across the state to deter drivers from driving under the influence.

The enforcement period began on Friday, Dec. 23 at 6:01 p.m. and lasted through Sunday, Dec. 25 until 11:59 p.m.

According to CHP, 639 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence in 2022 while 341 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence during the 2021 Christmas weekend maximum enforcement period.

The CHP also reported that there were 25 fatal crashes that occurred throughout the state in 2022 and 15 in 2021.

Eight of the people involved in the crashes were not wearing a seatbelt, one person killed was a bicyclist and three were pedestrians.