CHP: Southern California patrol officer dies after being thrown from motorcycle

LANCASTER, Calif. (KTXL) — A California Highway Patrol officer who was thrown from his motorcycle in November died Wednesday in Lancaster.

CHP officials said Antelope Valley CHP Officer Andy Ornelas succumbed to his injuries at the Antelope Valley Hospital after being thrown from his CHP motorcycle on Nov. 23.

“On behalf of the entire CHP family, my thoughts are with Andy’s loved ones, the members of the Antelope Valley squad, and all who knew him as we all grieve his death and mourn the promising future this young officer had before him,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray in a statement on Wednesday.

Officials said Ornelas was riding just after 7 p.m. on State Route 14 when a motorist pulled from the right shoulder to make a U-turn directly in Ornelas’ path.

Ornelas struck the vehicle before being thrown from his motorcycle, according to officials.

Officials said Ornelas was with CHP for four years. He had been been assigned to the Antelope Valley area since Dec. 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Taylor; a brother, Cody, who is a CHP officer; a sister, Nikki; and an uncle, retired CHP Captain Andreas Ornelas.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statement Wednesday, saying, “Jennifer and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fellow officers grieving the devastating loss of Officer Ornelas. California is grateful for Officer Ornelas’s dedication to carrying on his family’s tradition of public service and honors his work to keep our communities safe.”

He added that in honor of Ornelas, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.