As travel peaks on the days leading up to and after Thanksgiving at airports and on highways across the nation, the California Highway Patrol will deploy its maximum enforcement patrols statewide.

The agency said that its officers are prepared for the annual Thanksgiving maximum enforcement period, a time when additional officials are on patrol.

During the days-long stretch, officers actively look for unsafe driving behaviors, impaired or distracted drivers, speeders and people not wearing seatbelts, as well as providing assistance to stranded motorists.

The CHP routinely holds these maximum enforcement periods around certain holidays and other dates.

This year’s Thanksgiving period officially begins on Wednesday at 6 p.m. and continues through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26.

“Remember to prioritize safety as you travel during the holidays,” CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said in a statement. “Observe speed limits, avoid distractions, and ensure everyone in the vehicle is buckled up. Responsible driving contributes to a happy and safe holiday.”

The CHP said that, during last year’s Thanksgiving period, 37 people were killed in crashes in areas that the agency oversees, and 8,600 citations were issued, along with 1,016 arrests for DUI during a four-day period.