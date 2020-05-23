Churches might begin in-person services sooner than expected

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California might allow houses of worship to reopen sooner than expected. But the decision comes as thousands of churches across the state were prepared to defy California’s order.

“We are just days away. The latest on Monday, we will put out those guidelines,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. “I want folks to know that. I’ve made it abundantly clear in the last week but not everybody has picked up on it. But it’s so important that folks understand that we deeply respect and admire the faith and devotion and the cause that unites millions and millions of Californians.”

The development comes just hours after President Donald Trump declared houses of worships essential services and said he would override governor’s who don’t open them up this weekend.

“Some governors have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics as essential but have left out churches and other houses of worship,” said Trump. “It’s not right. So, I’m correcting this injustice and calling houses of worship essential.”

Earlier this week, 1,200 pastors leading up to 3,000 California houses of worship signed a declaration deeming themselves essential and agreeing to defy original state government orders by beginning services May 31.

How soon the state will let them reopen could be known by the end of the weekend.