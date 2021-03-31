Citizen helps rescue woman from house fire in San Andreas

SAN ANDREAS, Calif. (KTXL) — A citizen helped a deputy rescue a woman from a house fire Monday morning, the Calaveras County Sherriff’s Office reported.

The sheriff’s office says a deputy responded to calls of an alarm sounding at Roberts Avenue, near Lewis Avenue, around 8:50 a.m.

A heavy amount of smoke was coming from inside when the deputy arrived. He then called for fire personnel and forced the front door open, according to the sheriff’s office.

A woman, who officials have not identified, called out for help in response.

The deputy tried to help her, but the sheriff’s office says he was forced back outside for fresh air.

When he tried again, a passerby came to the rescue, entering the house with the deputy. The sheriff’s office reports that together, they were able to remove the woman from the back bedroom.

The San Andreas Fire Department arrived and extinguished the fire.

Meanwhile, the woman received emergency medical treatment then was transported to a nearby hospital. The sheriff’s office did not provide an update on her condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, though it is suspected that a space heater might have been the cause, according to the Calaveras County Sherriff’s Office.